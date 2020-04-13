Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Inc (NYSE:RNP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Inc (NYSE:RNP) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.
Shares of RNP opened at $18.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.81. Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $25.35.
About Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd
