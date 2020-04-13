Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:LDP)

Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc (NYSE:LDP) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.156 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years.

Get Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc alerts:

LDP stock opened at $22.10 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $27.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.19.

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund company. Its investment objective is high current income through investment in preferred and other income securities. The secondary investment objective is capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.