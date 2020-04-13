Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Price Target Cut to C$93.00

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$96.00 to C$93.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$112.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$115.00 to C$109.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$106.38.

Cogeco Communications stock opened at C$94.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Cogeco Communications has a one year low of C$87.47 and a one year high of C$120.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion and a PE ratio of 10.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$100.87 and its 200 day moving average is C$108.37.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported C$1.70 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$586.83 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cogeco Communications will post 7.7999999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 24.98%.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. The company operates in three segments: Canadian Broadband Services; American Broadband Services; and Business Information and Communications Technology Services. It offers digital video and programming services, such as basic services, digital tier packages, discretionary services, pay-per-view channels, video-on-demand services, high definition and 4K television services, and advanced video services; Internet services; and telephony services to residential customers comprising direct international calling, international long distance plans, voicemail, and other custom calling features.

