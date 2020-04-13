CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NYSE CNF opened at $3.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 426.87, a current ratio of 324.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. CNFinance has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $6.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.71. The firm has a market cap of $247.31 million, a P/E ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.92.

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CNFinance had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $52.01 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CNFinance stock. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in CNFinance Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CNF) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,035 shares during the quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC owned 0.51% of CNFinance worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNFinance Company Profile

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners, and loan lending agency services for banks. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.

