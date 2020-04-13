Clive Thomas Johnson Sells 138,235 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Stock

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 138,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.29, for a total transaction of C$731,263.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,376,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$23,153,287.87.

On Thursday, March 5th, Clive Thomas Johnson sold 700,000 shares of B2Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.07, for a total transaction of C$4,249,000.00.

Shares of TSE BTO opened at C$5.76 on Monday. B2Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of C$3.12 and a 1-year high of C$6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.76, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.95. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion and a PE ratio of 20.07.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$414.00 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.48%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BTO. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. TD Securities upgraded shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$6.30 to C$6.65 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.82.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for gold deposits in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, and Namibia. The company primarily holds 80% interest in the Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in the Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; the Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 100% interest in the El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

