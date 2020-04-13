Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Weybosset Research & Management LLC

Weybosset Research & Management LLC reduced its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,950 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Robecosam AG boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 357,920 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 13,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at $12,690,281.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.55.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.21. 19,583,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,598,816. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $58.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $174.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

