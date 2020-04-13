Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Holdings Raised by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 675,898 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,110 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 1.2% of Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $26,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in Cisco Systems by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Robecosam AG boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 357,920 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 13,621 shares during the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSCO. Nomura cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.55.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.21. The stock had a trading volume of 19,584,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,598,816. The stock has a market cap of $174.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $58.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

