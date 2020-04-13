CIBC Cuts George Weston (TSE:WN) Price Target to C$122.00

George Weston (TSE:WN) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at CIBC from C$126.00 to C$122.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on George Weston from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on George Weston from C$117.00 to C$119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

George Weston stock traded down C$0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$102.91. The stock had a trading volume of 188,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,717. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$101.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$105.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion and a PE ratio of 81.55. George Weston has a 12 month low of C$84.01 and a 12 month high of C$113.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.70.

George Weston (TSE:WN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.75 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$12.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.09 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that George Weston will post 7.8019897 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other George Weston news, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 6,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$100.77, for a total transaction of C$691,588.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,241,061.20.

George Weston Limited engages in the food processing and distribution business in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Weston Foods, Loblaw, and Choice Properties. The Weston Foods segment produces fresh, frozen, and specialty bakery products, such as breads, rolls, bagels, tortillas, cakes, donuts, pies, cookies, crackers, and other baked goods through national and regional supermarkets, wholesale and club stores, dollar stores, convenience store chains, food service distributors, and outlets.

