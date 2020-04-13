Chronologic (DAY) Market Cap Reaches $108,328.17

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded down 24.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Over the last week, Chronologic has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Chronologic token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001684 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and Livecoin. Chronologic has a total market capitalization of $108,328.17 and approximately $181.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014891 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $186.62 or 0.02763898 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00206715 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 92.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00051660 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00049937 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000705 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chronologic was first traded on July 28th, 2017. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,231,161 tokens and its circulating supply is 952,568 tokens. The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network . Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH

Chronologic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronologic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chronologic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

