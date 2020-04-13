Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $232.32 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) will report $232.32 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Choice Hotels International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $226.00 million and the highest is $236.65 million. Choice Hotels International reported sales of $218.32 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $907.68 million to $1.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Choice Hotels International.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $268.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.44 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 249.37% and a net margin of 19.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS.

CHH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Longbow Research downgraded Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.73.

Shares of NYSE:CHH traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.40. 417,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,130. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.28. Choice Hotels International has a 52-week low of $46.25 and a 52-week high of $109.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter worth about $40,289,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 797,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,686,000 after acquiring an additional 320,780 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 403,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,742,000 after acquiring an additional 175,860 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 2,836.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,465,000 after acquiring an additional 135,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 413,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,719,000 after acquiring an additional 117,321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

