CHINA CITIC BK/ADR (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.69

CHINA CITIC BK/ADR (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.69 and last traded at $9.69, with a volume of 257 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

The firm has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.12 and its 200-day moving average is $11.02.

CHINA CITIC BK/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CHCJY)

China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited provides various banking products and services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The company offers corporate and personal loans and deposits; and securities agency, remittance and settlement, and guarantee services, as well as investment banking and international services.

