Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CHMA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chiasma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Chiasma from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chiasma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Chiasma in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.50.

Get Chiasma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CHMA opened at $3.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $168.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.79. Chiasma has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chiasma will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chiasma news, Director Roni Mamluk sold 82,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total transaction of $373,124.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,186 shares in the company, valued at $373,124.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHMA. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Chiasma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chiasma by 495.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8,414 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chiasma in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chiasma by 20.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chiasma by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Chiasma Company Profile

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

Featured Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Chiasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chiasma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.