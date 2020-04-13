Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $656.47 Million

Brokerages predict that Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) will post sales of $656.47 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $722.21 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $589.50 million. Cheesecake Factory posted sales of $599.48 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will report full-year sales of $2.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.89 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $3.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cheesecake Factory.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $694.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.79 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Gordon Haskett raised Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Cheesecake Factory from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cheesecake Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

CAKE stock traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,190,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,550,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.78. Cheesecake Factory has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $51.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 122.54 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.17%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

