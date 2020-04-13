Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $319,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Charter Communications by 37.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,573 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP lifted its position in Charter Communications by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Charter Communications news, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 19,337 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.77, for a total value of $10,128,140.49. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,744,778.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,904 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.36, for a total transaction of $4,152,445.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 72,020 shares in the company, valued at $37,836,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,968 shares of company stock worth $18,932,487 over the last ninety days. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHTR shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Charter Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $575.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Benchmark upgraded Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $573.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $635.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $523.27.

CHTR stock traded up $3.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $469.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 985,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,159,907. Charter Communications Inc has a 52 week low of $345.67 and a 52 week high of $546.54. The stock has a market cap of $97.98 billion, a PE ratio of 62.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $460.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $471.39.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications Inc will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

