CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.37 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) will report $2.37 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CGI’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.44 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.25 billion. CGI reported sales of $2.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that CGI will report full year sales of $9.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.67 billion to $9.66 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $9.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.06 billion to $10.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CGI.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.29. CGI had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Pi Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of CGI in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet cut shares of CGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of CGI in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of CGI in a report on Monday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.25.

Shares of NYSE GIB traded up $2.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.13. 534,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,850. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.08. CGI has a twelve month low of $46.32 and a twelve month high of $87.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CGI during the fourth quarter worth about $221,679,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CGI by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,004,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,047,000 after acquiring an additional 516,076 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of CGI by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,613,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,548,000 after acquiring an additional 205,815 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CGI by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 633,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,085,000 after acquiring an additional 177,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in CGI in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,608,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

