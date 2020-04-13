Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.33.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CERS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub raised Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Cerus in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Get Cerus alerts:

Shares of Cerus stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $5.18. 1,131,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,950,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.46. The firm has a market cap of $825.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 1.09. Cerus has a 1-year low of $2.71 and a 1-year high of $6.61.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Cerus had a negative return on equity of 112.64% and a negative net margin of 95.44%. The business had revenue of $20.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cerus will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cerus news, CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 108,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $387,759.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Dennis Green sold 26,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total value of $95,583.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,773 shares in the company, valued at $311,515.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,855 shares of company stock valued at $674,399 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CERS. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Cerus during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Cerus during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerus in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerus in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerus in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. 69.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cerus

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.