Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) CFO Sells $510,000.00 in Stock

Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) CFO Jeffrey A. Schwaneke sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $66.42 on Monday. Centene Corp has a one year low of $41.62 and a one year high of $68.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.12.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Centene had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Centene Corp will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNC. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,495,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,906,000 after purchasing an additional 7,128,896 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Centene by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,150,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418,509 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,482,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,880,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Centene by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,171,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361,967 shares in the last quarter. 74.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNC. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Centene from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet raised Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wolfe Research raised Centene from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Centene in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Centene in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.03.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

