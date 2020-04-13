Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Given “Buy” Rating at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$4.00 price target on the stock.

CVE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$14.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$12.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and set a C$2.50 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$9.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$8.16.

TSE:CVE opened at C$3.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.87, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$5.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.17. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of C$2.06 and a 1-year high of C$14.31.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.23). The firm had revenue of C$4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.40 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post -0.1395732 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.94%.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

