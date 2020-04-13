Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $58.38 Million

Brokerages predict that Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) will announce sales of $58.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $72.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $40.00 million. Cedar Fair posted sales of $66.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $776.00 million to $1.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cedar Fair.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $257.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.47 million. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 395.23% and a net margin of 11.69%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FUN. TheStreet lowered Cedar Fair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine lowered Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Cedar Fair from $44.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

In other Cedar Fair news, COO Tim Fisher acquired 3,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.33 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,101.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig Heckman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.78 per share, for a total transaction of $31,780.00. Insiders purchased 28,130 shares of company stock worth $1,008,559 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUN. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Cedar Fair by 2.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 182,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FUN stock traded up $3.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,979,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,711. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.66 and a 200-day moving average of $49.25. Cedar Fair has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $64.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.31%. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.43%.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

