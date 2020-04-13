CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

CDK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CDK Global from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th.

In other CDK Global news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $56,230.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,281,194.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDK. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in CDK Global by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,815 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in CDK Global by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,180,878 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $297,238,000 after purchasing an additional 492,144 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in CDK Global by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,206,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,327 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in CDK Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new position in CDK Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CDK Global stock traded down $1.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.60. The stock had a trading volume of 448,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,556. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 91.05, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.29. CDK Global has a 12 month low of $29.12 and a 12 month high of $63.90.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $499.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.00 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 63.55%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that CDK Global will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 19.11%.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

