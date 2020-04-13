CB Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:CBFV) Given $23.00 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

CB Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:CBFV) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $23.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.41 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given CB Financial Services an industry rank of 206 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CBFV shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CB Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CB Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CB Financial Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th.

In other news, Director Jonathan Bedway acquired 3,000 shares of CB Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.48 per share, with a total value of $58,440.00. Also, EVP Ralph Burchianti acquired 4,000 shares of CB Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.62 per share, with a total value of $78,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 7,233 shares of company stock worth $141,431. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $1,497,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $373,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. 26.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CBFV traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $19.10. 11,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.39. The company has a market cap of $103.02 million, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.78. CB Financial Services has a 52 week low of $16.25 and a 52 week high of $30.95.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $13.46 million for the quarter. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 8.89%. On average, research analysts expect that CB Financial Services will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.34%.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts.

