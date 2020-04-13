Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) Trading Up 18.3%

Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATS)’s share price was up 18.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.12 and last traded at $23.80, approximately 793,936 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 324% from the average daily volume of 187,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.11.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CATS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Catasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Catasys in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Catasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.38 million, a PE ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 1.49.

Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $11.76 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Catasys, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Curtis Medeiros purchased 18,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.09 per share, for a total transaction of $184,263.58. 59.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CATS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Catasys during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Catasys by 13,788.9% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Catasys by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Catasys by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catasys in the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Catasys

Catasys, Inc provides big data predictive analytics, artificial intelligence and telehealth, combined with human intervention services to health plans and other third party payors. It offers OnTrak solution to improve treatment outcomes and lower the utilization of medical and behavioral health plan services.

