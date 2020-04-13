Cashaa Tops 24-Hour Volume of $7,693.00 (CAS)

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Cashaa token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, TOPBTC, HitBTC and Exrates. In the last week, Cashaa has traded up 59.5% against the US dollar. Cashaa has a total market cap of $5.14 million and $7,693.00 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014945 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $185.52 or 0.02757604 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00205608 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00051529 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00049371 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000703 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Cashaa Token Profile

Cashaa launched on October 12th, 2017. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 756,876,542 tokens. Cashaa’s official message board is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH . The official website for Cashaa is www.cashaa.com . Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Cashaa

Cashaa can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Exrates, TOPBTC and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cashaa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cashaa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

