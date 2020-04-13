carVertical (CV) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. carVertical has a total market cap of $727,566.16 and approximately $13,692.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, carVertical has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One carVertical token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014931 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.35 or 0.02759317 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00205342 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 92.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00052853 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00050190 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000697 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About carVertical

carVertical’s launch date was December 10th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,650,893,616 tokens. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here . carVertical’s official website is www.carvertical.com . The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling carVertical

carVertical can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire carVertical should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy carVertical using one of the exchanges listed above.

