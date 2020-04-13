Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Stock Price Up 22.7%

Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) shares rose 22.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $75.96 and last traded at $75.28, approximately 5,440,913 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 3,090,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.35.

CVNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Carvana in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.44.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.23 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.90 and its 200 day moving average is $78.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.16). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 98.28% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Analysts anticipate that Carvana Co will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II bought 555,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,020.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 52,937,458 shares in the company, valued at $2,382,185,610. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $29,410,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Carvana by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

