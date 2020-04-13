Carry Market Cap Reaches $6.48 Million (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Carry has a market capitalization of $6.48 million and approximately $379,944.00 worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carry token can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Upbit. In the last week, Carry has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00054251 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000724 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.52 or 0.04374528 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00065881 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00037024 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005636 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014265 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009244 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003343 BTC.

Carry Profile

Carry (CRYPTO:CRE) is a token. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Carry’s total supply is 5,837,110,547 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,821,611,070 tokens. The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Carry

Carry can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

