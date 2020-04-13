Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Caretrust REIT from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Caretrust REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Mizuho raised shares of Caretrust REIT from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.89.

Get Caretrust REIT alerts:

CTRE stock opened at $18.79 on Friday. Caretrust REIT has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $25.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. This is an increase from Caretrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Caretrust REIT’s payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Caretrust REIT by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,946,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,653,000 after acquiring an additional 22,020 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 158,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,272,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT by 344.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 170,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,481,000 after buying an additional 132,132 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,461,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,401,000 after buying an additional 1,001,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 95,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 21,580 shares during the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caretrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Caretrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caretrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.