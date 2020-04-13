Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.83 Million

Brokerages expect that Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) will post sales of $4.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.56 million to $5.30 million. Cara Therapeutics reported sales of $4.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $20.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.50 million to $21.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $25.81 million, with estimates ranging from $18.00 million to $31.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cara Therapeutics.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.45% and a negative net margin of 534.91%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CARA shares. BidaskClub raised Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

CARA traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.72. 662,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,968. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. Cara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $27.55.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 1,524.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 3,883.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 6,381.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 6,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

