Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Now Covered by Analysts at Sidoti

Sidoti started coverage on shares of Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

CFFN stock opened at $12.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.92 and its 200 day moving average is $13.39. Capitol Federal Financial has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $14.57.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $54.20 million for the quarter. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 6.93%. Research analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFFN. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,447 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,060 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 205,826 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,578 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. 74.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.