Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Canadian Solar from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian Solar from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Canadian Solar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Solar has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.75.

Shares of Canadian Solar stock opened at $16.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.77 and a 200 day moving average of $19.15. Canadian Solar has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $25.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The solar energy provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.59. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Solar will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSIQ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $17,646,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 82,282 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 11,885 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 227.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 127,146 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 227,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. 42.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

