Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Cut to C$107.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$107.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CNR. TD Securities boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. CSFB set a C$97.00 price target on Canadian National Railway and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$119.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$97.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$117.08.

Shares of CNR opened at C$111.19 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$110.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$117.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $79.17 billion and a PE ratio of 19.07. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$92.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$127.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

In related news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.23, for a total transaction of C$100,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,660,721.15. Also, Director Denis Losier sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.00, for a total transaction of C$207,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 169,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$17,601,569.73. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 3,451 shares of company stock valued at $427,559 and have sold 21,160 shares valued at $2,469,439.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

