Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target Cut to C$54.00

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$61.00 to C$54.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$60.00 to C$55.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$56.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$60.00 to C$54.50 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$59.14.

TSE CAR.UN opened at C$45.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$50.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$53.93. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 1 year low of C$36.40 and a 1 year high of C$61.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.09.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

