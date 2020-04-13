Canaan (NYSE:CAN) Shares Up 25.9%

Shares of Canaan Inc. (NYSE:CAN) shot up 25.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.33 and last traded at $4.03, 553,089 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 2% from the average session volume of 564,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.87.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Canaan stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Canaan Inc. (NYSE:CAN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 607,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,707,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.38% of Canaan at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

