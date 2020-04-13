CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Sees Large Volume Increase

CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 16,748,625 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,371% from the previous session’s volume of 1,138,678 shares.The stock last traded at $1.96 and had previously closed at $1.45.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S in a report on Monday, February 24th.

CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 32,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.43% of CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune-inflammatory, oncological, and liver diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is CF101 (Piclidenoson), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.

