Cameco (TSE:CCO) PT Raised to C$14.00 at TD Securities

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$10.50 to C$14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CCO has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$15.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$13.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of Cameco stock opened at C$13.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion and a PE ratio of 69.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.21, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 6.51. Cameco has a 1 year low of C$7.69 and a 1 year high of C$16.15.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$874.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cameco will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

