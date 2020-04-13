Bulwark (BWK) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $74.00

Bulwark (CURRENCY:BWK) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Bulwark has a total market capitalization of $166,821.65 and $74.00 worth of Bulwark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bulwark coin can currently be bought for $0.0112 or 0.00000166 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Bulwark has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bulwark alerts:

Electra (ECA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bulwark Coin Profile

BWK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 2nd, 2017. Bulwark’s total supply is 15,237,644 coins and its circulating supply is 14,918,590 coins. The Reddit community for Bulwark is /r/bulwarkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bulwark’s official Twitter account is @BulwarkCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bulwark is bulwarkcrypto.com

Buying and Selling Bulwark

Bulwark can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bulwark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bulwark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bulwark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bulwark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bulwark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.