Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DA Davidson

DA Davidson reiterated their buy rating on shares of Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) in a report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. DA Davidson currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $33.00. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BLDR. Zacks Investment Research cut Builders FirstSource from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Benchmark upgraded Builders FirstSource from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. B. Riley restated a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Builders FirstSource from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.25.

Shares of BLDR opened at $15.04 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.68 and its 200-day moving average is $22.74. Builders FirstSource has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $28.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 1,056.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

