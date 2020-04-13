BTC Lite (BTCL) Market Capitalization Hits $25,002.55

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. BTC Lite has a total market capitalization of $25,002.55 and $63.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BTC Lite has traded 24.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BTC Lite token can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and STEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00055270 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000728 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $285.71 or 0.04268276 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00066949 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00036957 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005645 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014971 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009814 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003471 BTC.

BTC Lite Token Profile

BTC Lite is a token. It launched on November 27th, 2017. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BTC Lite is medium.com/@btclite . BTC Lite’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BTC Lite is btclite.org

Buying and Selling BTC Lite

BTC Lite can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTC Lite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BTC Lite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

