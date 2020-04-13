Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Sold by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 472,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,123 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of Brunswick worth $16,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brunswick by 250.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $195,808.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BC stock traded down $2.89 on Monday, hitting $35.35. 636,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 906,088. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -23.10, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.73 and its 200 day moving average is $54.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Brunswick Co. has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $66.32.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 25.89% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $917.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $905.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

BC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Brunswick from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

