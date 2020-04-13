BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) vs. Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Head to Head Review

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) and Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BRT Apartments and Orchid Island Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BRT Apartments $119.64 million 1.38 $8.07 million $0.97 10.56 Orchid Island Capital $142.32 million 1.66 $24.26 million $0.86 4.23

Orchid Island Capital has higher revenue and earnings than BRT Apartments. Orchid Island Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BRT Apartments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

BRT Apartments has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orchid Island Capital has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

BRT Apartments pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%. Orchid Island Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 26.4%. BRT Apartments pays out 90.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Orchid Island Capital pays out 111.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. BRT Apartments has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares BRT Apartments and Orchid Island Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRT Apartments 2.15% 0.99% 0.24% Orchid Island Capital N/A 12.98% 1.28%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for BRT Apartments and Orchid Island Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BRT Apartments 0 1 2 0 2.67 Orchid Island Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

BRT Apartments presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.34%. Given BRT Apartments’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe BRT Apartments is more favorable than Orchid Island Capital.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.9% of BRT Apartments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.3% of Orchid Island Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 38.7% of BRT Apartments shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Orchid Island Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BRT Apartments beats Orchid Island Capital on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties. Interested parties are urged to review the Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 and the supplemental disclosures regarding the quarter on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc., a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS; and structured Agency RMBS, including collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Vero Beach, Florida.

