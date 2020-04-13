Brokerages Set TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target at $97.90

Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.40.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TRU shares. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

TRU traded up $1.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,520,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,880. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.90. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $52.50 and a 1 year high of $101.16. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. TransUnion had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

In other TransUnion news, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 9,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $905,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,357 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 4,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $316,461.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,861.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,021 shares of company stock worth $8,260,844. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRU. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,813,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,319,000 after acquiring an additional 30,622 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the third quarter worth $835,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 0.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 99,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,049,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 40.5% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 63,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 48.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

