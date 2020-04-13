Brokerages Set Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) Price Target at $24.53

Shares of Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.53.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Sailpoint Technologies from $26.00 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sailpoint Technologies from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of SAIL traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.58. The stock had a trading volume of 295,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,630. Sailpoint Technologies has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $28.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.78 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.91.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. Sailpoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $89.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sailpoint Technologies will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James Cameron Mcmartin sold 15,000 shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $297,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,577 shares in the company, valued at $3,634,824.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $503,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,335,639 shares in the company, valued at $33,618,033.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $1,183,500 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Sailpoint Technologies by 17.4% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 361,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,540,000 after acquiring an additional 17,871 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sailpoint Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,693,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,091,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,762,000 after purchasing an additional 43,952 shares during the period.

Sailpoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

