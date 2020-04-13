Brokerages Set Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Target Price at $18.25

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.25.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSTL. Compass Point started coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, March 28th.

In other news, CEO Andrew Spodek purchased 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.80 per share, with a total value of $52,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 637,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,065,516.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 17,423 shares of company stock valued at $228,921.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 57.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 14,925 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 53.4% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 30,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 10,486 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Postal Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $411,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 87,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSTL traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $15.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,769. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.89. Postal Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $18.20.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that will own and manage properties leased to the United States Postal Service, or USPS. Upon completion of the offering and related formation transactions, the Company will own and manage an initial portfolio of 271 postal properties located in 41 states comprising 871,843 net leasable interior square feet, all of which are leased to the USPS, and through its taxable REIT subsidiary will provide fee-based third party property management services for an additional 404 postal properties leased to the USPS and owned by family members of Andrew Spodek, the Company's chief executive officer, and their partners.

