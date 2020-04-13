Brokerages Set Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) Target Price at $31.20

Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.20.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GWB shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Great Western Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Stephens lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st.

In related news, Director Thomas Edward Henning acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.77 per share, for a total transaction of $51,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GWB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Great Western Bancorp by 147.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GWB traded down $1.26 on Wednesday, hitting $19.02. 766,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.58. Great Western Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.66 and a 52-week high of $36.65.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $120.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.05 million. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 8.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

