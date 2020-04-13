Brokerages Set Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL) Price Target at $5.75

Shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.75.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Get Consolidated Communications alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Consolidated Communications in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Communications by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Consolidated Communications by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Communications stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.55. The stock had a trading volume of 8,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,390. Consolidated Communications has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.87. The company has a market cap of $397.88 million, a PE ratio of -19.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $331.04 million for the quarter.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services to small, medium, and large business customers; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.