Brokerages Set Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) PT at $33.50

Shares of Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on BDGE. TheStreet lowered Bridge Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine lowered Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Bridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Bridge Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Bridge Bancorp by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bridge Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $104,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Bridge Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bridge Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

BDGE stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,777. The company has a market cap of $400.27 million, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.48 and its 200-day moving average is $29.83. Bridge Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.71 and a 12 month high of $34.25.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $44.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.20 million. Bridge Bancorp had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 10.69%. Analysts expect that Bridge Bancorp will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. Bridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 37.07%.

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

