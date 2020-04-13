Brokerages Set Associated Capital Group Inc (NYSE:AC) Target Price at $49.00

Shares of Associated Capital Group Inc (NYSE:AC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Associated Capital Group from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Associated Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Associated Capital Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th.

Get Associated Capital Group alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Mario J. Gabelli purchased 1,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.41 per share, with a total value of $52,018.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,410. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $29,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 13,365 shares of company stock valued at $408,807 in the last ninety days. 83.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Associated Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Associated Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Associated Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth $49,980,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Associated Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. 11.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AC stock traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.59. The company had a trading volume of 12,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,582. The firm has a market cap of $810.59 million, a PE ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.19. Associated Capital Group has a 12 month low of $24.33 and a 12 month high of $65.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.54.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a net margin of 125.02% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $16.68 million for the quarter.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory and asset management services in the United States. It offers alternative investment management, institutional research, and underwriting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Rye, New York.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.