Brokerages Expect Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $257.40 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) will announce sales of $257.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $255.61 million and the highest estimate coming in at $260.10 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners reported sales of $238.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full-year sales of $1.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $253.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

PNFP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $66.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $66.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.67.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total value of $29,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,316.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Ingram bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.77 per share, for a total transaction of $855,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 88,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,769,918.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,146,040. 2.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 176.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,604.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP traded up $3.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.84. 471,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,723. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.55. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.71.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

