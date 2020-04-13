Brokerages Expect Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $218.59 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) to announce sales of $218.59 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gentherm’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $188.28 million and the highest estimate coming in at $248.90 million. Gentherm reported sales of $257.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full-year sales of $890.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $845.31 million to $970.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $967.69 million to $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gentherm.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.34. Gentherm had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $230.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on THRM. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Gentherm from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Gentherm in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THRM. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 272,156 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,081,000 after buying an additional 9,480 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 10,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter.

THRM traded up $1.81 on Friday, hitting $36.79. 156,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,411. Gentherm has a 52 week low of $27.24 and a 52 week high of $49.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.15.

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

