Brokerages Expect Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.69 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) to announce $30.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $29.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $33.90 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full-year sales of $115.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $95.55 million to $140.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $131.25 million, with estimates ranging from $97.81 million to $162.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Brigham Minerals.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $33.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.67 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MNRL. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

NYSE MNRL traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $10.22. The stock had a trading volume of 530,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,504. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.58 and a 200-day moving average of $17.31. Brigham Minerals has a 52-week low of $5.86 and a 52-week high of $23.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.87%. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is 266.67%.

In other news, Director Harold D. Carter purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.03 per share, for a total transaction of $48,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ben M. Brigham purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.83 per share, with a total value of $98,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 28,375 shares of company stock valued at $246,060 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNRL. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 29.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,809,000 after buying an additional 66,296 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Brigham Minerals by 18.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Brigham Minerals by 1,819.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 345,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after purchasing an additional 327,478 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the third quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at $6,217,000. 67.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

